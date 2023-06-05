Report: Criminal citation pending against truck driver who hit student getting off bus in Gray

GRAY, Maine (WMTW) - The man who was driving the tractor-trailer that hit a student after getting off a bus has a criminal citation pending against him, a report indicates.

Officials say 13-year-old Nathanial was getting off the bus and crossing Lewiston Road in Gray at his usual stop when he was hit.

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce says the tractor-trailer was coming up behind the stopped bus, which had the flashing stoplights and stop sign arm activated.

The official crash report indicates the weather was clear, and the road was dry the day of the crash.

The report continues the driver of the truck, Jeffrey Lane, saw the bus but wasn’t able to stop his tractor-trailer, swerving out of the way and hitting Nathanial.

Nathanial was taken to a hospital, where he had surgery for his injuries on Wednesday.

“It’ll be a long recovery, we imagine,” Gray-New Gloucester school district superintendent Craig King told WMTW.

The school’s principal, Richard Riley-Benoit, said he spoke with the boy’s family, who say they expect him to fully recover.

“As the student was crossing the street, the other vehicle came along and just drove right through the stopped bus and hit the student,” Craig said.

To aid Nathaniel, a GoFundMe has been set up and has raised nearly $23,300 to go toward his medical expenses.

Craig says there are more than 1,800 kids who ride the bus in his district. He adds drivers should be cautious, adding speed limits mean something.

