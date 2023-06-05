One in 30 million: Maine crew makes an extremely rare catch in Casco Bay

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A crew of fishermen recently caught an extremely rare orange lobster off the coast of Maine in Casco Bay.

Thirty times rarer than the famous blue lobster, the odds of seeing an orange lobster are about one in 30 million.

The crew, led by Capt. Gregg Turner will donate the lobster to the Arthur P. Girard Marine Science Center at the University of New England in Biddeford. A marine biologist at UNE says they’ve never seen an orange lobster. She’s excited for students to have a unique opportunity to study the vibrant creature.

For now, the lobster is staying at Turners Lobsters in Scarborough until it’s moved to UNE.

The same crew previously discovered a rare Calico lobster, which was also transferred to the UNE Marine Research Facility, where students affectionately call it Sprinkles.

