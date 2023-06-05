New Balance invests $65million in Skowhegan factory expansion

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The New Balance factory here in Skowhegan is celebrating a 65-million dollar investment that would not only expand the factory but would add two hundred additional jobs to the community.

“Its going to increase our Made in USA capacity,” Joe Preston, New Balance’s President and CEO said during ground breaking ceremony.

For more than 40 years, the factory in Skowhegan, which employees over 250 people, has been producing footwear.

“We’ve had mothers, fathers, children, and aunts and uncles,” Campbell said.

John Campbell is the Vice-President of Corporate Services for the company. He says they’re looking to double their production starting with an expansion of the property.

“So, we have a 120-thousand square foot facility, single story. It will bring in a total of 450 people,” Campbell said.

That’s 200 more manufacturing jobs. Campbell says an important emphasis on the new building is safety.

“You can imagine making shoes to very tactile, very hand and wrist sensitive type of activity, and we want to make sure that we set up our equipment, our way of doing things, our processes, and some of the building support pieces,” Campbell said.

With the new building, New Balance will be able to manufacture more than one million pairs of shoes each year, doubling its current capacity.

“We’re also going to be connecting to the existing building because we want to make sure that we keep that heritage going,” he said.

A heritage that will continue to have a lasting imprint in Maine.

“I think the biggest piece is to have a modern facility that we would be able to create and continue to build the best footwear in the world,” Campbell said.

