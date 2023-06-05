Maine realtor associations host ‘Personal Care Drive’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Greater Bangor association of realtors and the Maine association of realtors are coming together for a joint effort to give back to the community.

Hosted for the second year in a row, the personal care drive aims to assist families in need in surrounding communities with household essentials such as diapers, wash clothes and more.

The director and PR chair of GBAR said it’s just another way to say thank you to the community who trusts them with life changing moments like buying a home.

“As realtors we see a lot of families,” said Julie Sleeper.

“We see some families who have plenty, we see some families who are in need and it’s our goal to give back to the communities that have blessed us with their trust in buying their forever homes, in having to downsize and we like to try to give back to our communities in a way that helps them grow.”

If you’re interested in donating goods you have the option of dropping off items at any of the five locations hosting the effort.

Donations are accepted from June 5 until June 7.

Below are the locations hosting the effort.

Locations:

1. Realty of Maine - 458 Main St, Bangor

2. Better Homes and Gardens - 1162 Union St, Bangor

3. ERA Dawson - 417 Main St, Bangor

4. RE/Max Infinity - 175 Spring St, Dexter

5. United Country Lifestyles Properties of ME - 113 W Broadway, Lincoln

