Louisiana out-slugs Maine, 19-10 to advance in the Coral Gables Regional

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Carson Roccaforte hit a three-run home run to help power a nine-run seventh-inning rally that carried Louisiana past Maine 19-10 in an elimination game at the Coral Gables Regional Saturday.

The teams combined for 31 base hits and seven home runs in the slugfest.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (41-23) advance to another loser-out game on Sunday against the loser of Saturday’s late game between top-seeded Miami and second-seeded Texas.

Louisiana scored all of its runs in bunches, pushing across four runs in the second inning, and three in both the fourth and fifth before erupting for nine in the seventh on eight hits.

Connor Higgs opened the seventh by drawing a walk and scored on a deep double to left center by Julian Brock. Caleb Stelly and CJ Willis each followed with two-run singles. Roccaforte followed with a three-run home run and Higgs capped his inning with a two-run shot to left.

Jake Marquez, Jeremiah Jenkins and Dean O’Neill each homered for Maine (32-21).

Carson Fluno (4-1) worked seven innings in the start for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scattering five runs on 10 hits, walking one and striking out four.

Caleb Leys (5-1) worked four innings for the Black Bears, allowing seven runs on five hits and three walks and took the loss.

