Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

DIXMONT, Maine (WABI) - Our viewers may remember the Lacadie Triplets.

We first visited Madison, Kacie and Grace in May of 2005, soon after they were born. And then again as toddlers in 2008.

Well, the triplets are all grown up now and getting ready to graduate high school this coming Saturday.

Joy Hollowell headed back to Dixmont to catch up.

“I wanted one and she wanted two, so I guess we got the best of both worlds and we got three.”

This was Donald and Courtney Lacadie in May of 2005, first time parents of triplets- Madison, Kacie and Grace.

“Madison, Kacie, Grace”

These are the Lacadie triplets today. They recently turned 18 and are about to graduate from Nokomis Regional High School all with highest honors.

“Everywhere we go, everyone pretty much knows us,” says Madison Lacadie as her two sisters nod in agreement.

In case you’re wondering, yes, they are identical. The odds of that happening? About one in 200 million.

“Wherever we would go, you would just see people staring at us and whispering,” recalls their mom, Courtney Lacadie. “Following us and talking to other people like- look over there.”

Growing up- the girls say they didn’t need many friends since they always had each other.

“We can feel each other’s emotions too like when one of us is sad, we can kind of feel that,” explains Grace Lacadie.

“I used to be like- do you want to invite some friends over on vacations?” says Courtney. “And they’re like no, we have our best friends at home mom.”

All through school, the trio did everything together. They were all flyers on the cheer squad, all national honor society members, drama club. They even attended prom together.

“We did,” they answer in unison, smiling.

But rest assured...these teenagers are typical.

“There’s always competition between everything, everything,” says Courtney, laughing.

“Oh, all the time,” agrees Madison, her two sisters nodding as well.

What about competition for boyfriends?

“Mm-mm,” says Madison, shaking her head no.

“I don’t chase after men,” adds Kacie, causing all three girls to burst out laughing.

This fall, the girls are headed to college. And if you haven’t guessed already-

“All three of you are going to the same school?

Yes,” they answer together.

Which means a triple empty nest for Courtney and her husband, Donald.

“It’s going to be awful, yes,” she says, smiling. It’s going to be horrible.”

Back in 2005, TV 5 asked Courtney and Donald how they planned to raise three girls all at once?

“We don’t know,” answered Donald and Courtney, admitting at the time that they were still in shock over it all. “We’ll figure it out, I guess,” added Courtney.

Today, she can hardly believe her triple bundle of babies are now adults.

“I’m very excited to see what their future holds,” she says. “I know that they will do something amazing. They have each other and they have big dreams and goals and I know they’re going to be okay.”

This fall, the Lacadie triplets will attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

All three are majoring in Fashion Business Management.

