Cool, cloudy and rainy weather continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The chilly, rainy and cloudy conditions are not going anywhere. Our unseasonable weather is all due to a low pressure system spinning just to our east. Steady rain this morning will become scattered showers by this afternoon. Cloudy cover and scattered showers will continue tonight, especially across eastern and northern Maine. Another band of rain will impact the state on Tuesday. The cloud cover and cool temperatures will also not be going anywhere.

Cloudy skies with highs in the 50s are forecast again for Wednesday. However, the state should only have to deal with scattered showers rather than steady rain. This almost exact forecast is expected again on Thursday and Friday.

There is hope for better weather this weekend. An area of high pressure will pass just to our south this weekend and it may be enough to keep us trending on the drier side and a little warmer. The problem we may run into is a frontal system that could bring us some unsettled weather Sunday afternoon.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain in the morning and scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 51-57°. North wind 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. Lows 45-50 mph. North-northeast wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and rainy. Highs 51-61°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the low 50s to low 60s. North wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North wind 5-10 mph.

