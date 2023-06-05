10-foot water main cracked in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There were reports of a water main break early in the afternoon of June 5 in Bangor.

A road closure sign was posted along the street of Alden as crews from the Bangor water district tended to the accident.

Officials say a ten foot main cracked overnight which caused the break to occur.

Water was shut off on French and Bill street and within the Broadway shopping center plaza however officials say the water will be back on and safe to use.

