Rainy, cool, and breezy today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another day of cold, wet, and windy weather is on tap for today. Scattered showers over the north this morning will gradually come to an end as high pressure builds in north of Quebec. Moisture will then pivot southward through the course of the day, impacting mostly, areas south of Millinocket today. This will bring more drizzle and light scattered rain showers through the Bangor region and Downeast coastline today. Wind will be gusting out of the NNE up to 30 mph. Highs will stay on the cooler side, once again. Temperatures only make it into the mid to upper 50′s north to lower 50′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. The low-pressure system over the Atlantic will slowly nudge northward tonight. Scattered showers and light rain will return to northern areas overnight as moisture will stream in from the southeast to northwest. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40′s and winds will be gusting out of the NNE up to 25 mph.

The surface low pressure will continue to nudge into the Gulf of Maine Monday morning as another upper-level low pressure system will dive down from the north and pull it even closer to the region. This will send a more consistent band of rain through northern Maine while areas through the Bangor region and Downeast are dealt more areas of drizzle and scattered showers. The Upper level low and surface low will become stacked on top of each other and sit and spin over the region for the rest of the work week. This will provide daily chances for rain through the end of the week. The good news is, temperatures do gradually warm into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s by Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Overcast skies. Drizzle and scattered showers pivot southward. Highs reach the mid to upper 50′s north to lower 50′s south. NNE winds gust up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers continue, lows drop into the low to mid 40′s. Winds gust out of the NNE up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with more scattered showers. Highs reach the mid to upper 50′s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50′s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers continues. Highs reach the upper 50′s to low 60′s.

THURSDAY: Another day with another chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Chance for scattered showers, highs reach the mid to upper 60′s.

