Milo’s annual Black Fly Festival coincides with year-long bicentennial celebration

Despite the dreary weather, people still flocked to Main Street Milo to partake in the parade, Milo mile run, and the festivities afterwards, including shopping from over 50 Maine-based vendors, live music performances, and a firework show at the end of the night.
Milo Black Fly Festival
Milo Black Fly Festival(wabi)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MILO, Maine (WABI) - It was a party in Milo today as the community continues the town’s year-long bicentennial celebration with its annual Black Fly Festival.

Thankfully, the namesake guest of honor didn’t make an appearance, but the town’s beaver mascot did make an appearance through a wooden sculpture.

”Every town has their day, so this is kind of like Milo Day,” says Black Fly Festival Events Coordinator Ricky Bradeen. “Several years ago, a group of committee members got together and we picked out the Black Fly. Each community needs something.”

With this year’s festival coinciding with Milo’s bicentennial celebration, Bradeen says that upholding town-held traditions like the Black Fly Festival “brings the community together, especially after 2 to 3 years of not being able to have it,” due to COVID-19.

The party continues all year, with events throughout the months as Milo continues to celebrate it’s 200th birthday.

For more information, visit the town of Milo’s website or the Black Fly Festival Facebook page.

