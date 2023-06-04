Maine State Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-295

An operator was driving Southbound in the Northbound lane of I-295 on Friday night
Jun. 4, 2023
TOPSHAM, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police arrested an operator who was driving the wrong way down I-295 on Friday.

The driver, 40-year-old David Stafford, of Brunswick, was going Southbound in the Northbound lane.

Officers used precision immobilization technique to stop Stafford in Bowdoinham after receiving multiple 911 calls from other motorists.

Stafford was arrested and transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. He’s charged with OUI, driving to endanger and failure to stop for law enforcement.

