27th annual Paddle for Pine Tree Camp fundraiser kicks off

SOLON, Maine (WABI) - Over 80 people gathered at the evergreen campground in Solon for the 27th annual paddle for Pine Tree Camp fundraiser.

The three-mile, 2-hour paddle started Saturday morning for the traditional route down the Kennebec River.

Their goal is to raise $90,000 for Maine kids and adults with disabilities to experience freedom and independence at the Pine Tree Camp.

The camp is over 285 acres and provides tuition assistance for those who cannot afford it.

“It’s a traditional overnight summer camp. So, we have everything from arts and crafts and music and drama to boating, kayaking, swimming, hiking, everything though is completely accessible, and we just make it work, whatever we have to do,” explains Pine Tree Camp Director Dawn Willard Robinson.

Day 2 of paddling continues tomorrow but this time at the Androscoggin River in Brunswick.

