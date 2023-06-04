2023 Outdoor Track State Championship results

Class C Track
Class C Track(Ben Barr)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Saturday saw the Maine High School Outdoor Track State Championships for Class A, Class B and Class C.

For Class A, Brunswick High School took the boys title with 76 points.

For the girls it was the Bangor Rams on top with 100 points.

In Class B girls York took the number one spot with 98 points.

For the boys Leavitt stood atop with 79 points.

In Class C Orono is walking away with both titles.

The boys scored 105 points while the girls scored 121.

To see the full list of scores you can follow the link here.

