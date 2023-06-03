Penobscot Valley Gymnastics set for national competition

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Valley Gymnastics is sending 10 gymnasts to NGA Nationals for the first time later this month.

PVG gymnasts have traveled through state and regional competitions to make it to Nationals.

“We’re really, really excited. We had to qualify, so we worked really, really hard this season. We had to qualify for the last three meets to get here, so I think we’re kind of at that point where we’re ready to go,” said Montana Langille, Hampden Academy senior.

“I’m so excited, especially coming from Maine where we have the smaller teams and meets. To be on that big team and meet just seems really cool,” said Amy Spencer, Hampden Academy senior.

They ramped up their training this season starting in the fall.

“We’ve been working really hard this year. We’ve been putting in more hours because we knew we were coming to Nationals. We’ve been doubling our practice time to make sure we’re prepared,” said Spencer.

“This year, I started practicing a lot more. Obviously, we’re only doing four hours a week, but I doubled it. I came in extra for other team practices so I could put in more work. It definitely takes a lot of repetition over, and over, and over again,” said Langille.

The journey has been a special one for this group.

“I feel like I practically live with some of them. I’m here so much. I’ve known them for a long time, so it’s really, really exciting,” said Langille.

“I started when I was two, so after 16 years with them, they seem like family to me,” said Spencer.

They have a local gymnastics community behind them.

“It really shows how much they support us through this and how much they care about letting us go to Nationals,” sad Spencer.

The big competition is coming up on June 18 in New Orleans.

Amy and Montana plan to coach gymnastics at PVG after Nationals.

A big part of club gymnastics is fundraising to support travel costs.

Last Wednesday’s dine to donate at Texas Roadhouse also yielded a $450 donation bucket.

They’re at Miguel’s Mexican Restaurant on Hogan Road Tuesday before Moe’s Original BBQ on Thursday.

They’ve also received a “generous donation” from the Mystic Lodge in Hampden.

PVG’s donation email address is PVgymnastics@gmail.com.

