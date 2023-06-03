Maine falls to No. 9 Miami, 9-1, in NCAA Regionals

Black Bears will face Louisiana in an elimination game on Saturday at Noon
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WABI) - No. 9 Miami capitalized on the longball to defeat Maine, 9-1, in both teams’ Coral Gables Regional opener.

Edgardo Villegas hit a two-run home run in the first inning to get the Hurricanes started.

Yohandy Morales followed that up in the second with a three-run blast, making it 7-0.

Quinn McDaniel scored the lone Maine run on a pickoff throwing error to third base in the fourth inning to make it 7-1.

Zach Levenson added another Miami two-run homer for the final 9-1 score.

The Black Bears will face Louisiana on Saturday at Noon in an elimination game.

