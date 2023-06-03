A dreary and cool weather pattern sets up this weekend and into next week.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cooler air has settled in behind the cold front that brought us showers and thunderstorms yesterday. A low-pressure system is forming over the Gulf of Maine and will stall out. This will keep the weather unsettled for much of the region, especially south and east of the I-95 corridor for today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with patchy drizzle and scattered rain showers. The farther west and north you head the drier it will be. High pressure builds north of the state which could allow for some clearing and peaks of sunshine for northern Aroostook County, later this afternoon/evening. We are starting out chilly this morning with temperatures only in the 40′s. With mostly cloudy skies temperatures will only make it into the upper 40′s and 50′s this afternoon, except for northern Aroostook County where some sunshine could warm temperatures into the lower 60′s. Tonight, the low-pressure system will meander a little bit closer as it nudges northward towards southern Nova Scotia. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers pushing further inland, becoming more widespread. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30′s north to lower 40′s Downeast. Dreary, cold and wet weather will continue into Sunday. The low-pressure system pushes closer to the coast and scattered to widespread showers continue to push further inland. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs reaching the upper 50′s north to lower 50′s Downeast.

As we start the work week an upper-level low pressure system will dive down from the north and capture the stalled out and low over the gulf and bring it inland over the region. This will keep the weather pattern dreary and unsettled with almost daily chances for rain next week. Rainfall totals through this weekend and into next week will average from 1-2″+. Temperatures slightly warm up into the 50′s and 60′s state-wide for next week but this is still well below average for this time of year.

TODAY: Overcast skies with patchy drizzle and scattered showers SE of I-95, Drier with Partly to mostly cloudy skies north. Highs reach the 40′s and 50′s, some spots touch 60 north. Winds N 10-20 mph Gusts up to 30.

TONIGHT: Overcast with scattered showers, lows drop into the upper 30′s north to lower 40′s Downeast.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies. Showers farther inland. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Chance for showers continues. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers continues. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

THURSDAY: Another day with another chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

