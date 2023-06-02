Woman accused of forcing way into Lewiston apartment, stabbing person

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A woman is accused of forcing herself into an apartment and stabbing the person inside.

The Lewiston Police Department were called to Sylvan Avenue Wednesday morning on reports of a stabbing.

Lessard facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, burglary, robbery and violating...
Lessard facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, burglary, robbery and violating conditions of released.(WMTW)

According to police, a 36-year-old woman had been attacked and sustained injuries that included a stab wound.

The woman told officials 31-year-old Karie Ann Lessard forced her way into her apartment, stole from her then stabbed and assaulted her.

Lessard fled when another resident of the apartment arrived home. Police say they found her less than a block away.

She’s facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, burglary, robbery and violating conditions of released.

The woman who was stabbed was taken to a hospital to be treated. Her condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

The Community Connector serves Bangor, Brewer, Orono, Old Town, Veazie and Hampden.
Community Connector resumes weekend service
A cold front brings relief, but also some showers and storms this afternoon
Playing some tunes
Pine Tree Camp telethon aids summer fundraising goal
Penobscot County Chief Awards night
Three firemen honored at Penobscot County Chief Awards night