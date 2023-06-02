Woman accused of forcing way into Lewiston apartment, stabbing person

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A woman is accused of forcing herself into an apartment and stabbing the person inside.

The Lewiston Police Department were called to Sylvan Avenue Wednesday morning on reports of a stabbing.

Lessard facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, burglary, robbery and violating conditions of released. (WMTW)

According to police, a 36-year-old woman had been attacked and sustained injuries that included a stab wound.

The woman told officials 31-year-old Karie Ann Lessard forced her way into her apartment, stole from her then stabbed and assaulted her.

Lessard fled when another resident of the apartment arrived home. Police say they found her less than a block away.

She’s facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, burglary, robbery and violating conditions of released.

The woman who was stabbed was taken to a hospital to be treated. Her condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.