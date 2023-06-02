Waterville Area Alfond Youth and Community Center host fundraising event to benefit the children

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond youth and community center hosted their annual awards and fundraising event Thursday evening.

“This is a way that the community shows great support to the mission of the boys and girls club that have been here for 99 years,” Ken Walsh, CEO of the organization said.

Their mission is to inspire and enable all young people and their families to realize their full potential. Walsh says they are matching donations to optimize opportunities for the kids.

“Every dollar we raise will be matched by the Harold Alfond Foundation from now June 1st through September 9th,” Walsh said.

The organization met their $100,000 dollar goal for the evening, thanks to the generous donors. Walsh says he is thankful for the donors, the staff members and the 250 yearly volunteers who give their time to keep the doors open.

“Without volunteers, we don’t have an organization. We don’t have the resources to really make a place like this run,” he said.

One of the volunteers is David Perry. He was honored for his dedicated service on the garden that did not waiver even after he lost his sight.

“I go over there as early as I can so it’s about 5 o’clock in the morning, during this time of the year. and i go in and i think about what i need to do as far as weeding or planting watering,” Perry said.

“Every day, he takes that mile and half walk down the street to and his is in our gardens and he is working to support the effort here,” Walsh said.

Perry has been volunteering at the organization for over ten years. He says it was a calling to help kids with the garden to backpack program.

“I believe in the mission of community, feeding young people, especially the children, that don’t have options as far as getting good food. and I believe my mission is from God,” Perry said.

As a recipient of the various programs offered including the garden to backpack, Soledad Baez says the organization has been helpful to her and her children, especially being a single parent.

“It has actually been a blessing To my family. I have a little bit of a background moving here radically, and when we came here and found the Alfond youth center, we felt thank you and blessed and actually grateful for it. It is a rock,” Baez said.

