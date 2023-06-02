Three firemen honored at Penobscot County Chief Awards night

Penobscot County Chief Awards night
Penobscot County Chief Awards night(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Thursday night a trio of firefighters were honored by their peers.

Hermon Fire Department hosted this year’s Penobscot County Chief Awards night.

Kevin Boudreau of both Bangor and Hermon was awarded Firefighter of the Year.

Aaron Jellison of Orono was recognized as Fire Officer of the Year.

And Thomas Higgins of Bangor was honored as Fire Chief of the Year.

“You’re not a fireman because you want to be recognized. You’re a fireman because you want to serve and help people. But it’s always nice to hear something positive or to be recognized. I’ve had a long career and enjoyed every minute of it and I plan to continue in the future,” said Chief Higgins.

Congratulations to all those recognized.

