Storms This Evening. MUCH Cooler This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front continues to move towards the coast this evening. Slow moving downpours and thunderstorms have formed along the front. A few of these thunderstorms have been producing small hail & gusty winds. A few storms have also reached severe criteria. Due to these storms’ slow-moving nature, heavy rain over the same area for a long time will lead to localized flooding. The threat of thunderstorm will last until sunset and then after that, scattered showers will continue overnight. Lows will be mostly in the 40s and NE winds will gust up to 20 mph. The humidity will also be breaking behind the front.

A dramatic change in the weather pattern is expected for the weekend. Highs are expected to MUCH cooler than what we have been dealing with as most locations will hit highs in the 50s. There will be the potential for record coolest highs.

An upper-level low will help to spin in cooler air and the potential for showers all weekend. Saturday will be the drier of the two weekend days. The best chance for any showers will be along the coast and the farther inland you go, the better chance you will have of staying dry and seeing some sunshine. Breezy winds Saturday out of the northeast gusting up to 25 mph.

By Sunday, the same upper-level energy will bring a better chance for more widespread showers as the upper-level low moves closer to the coastline. Highs are still expected to be in the 50s.

Cooler and unsettled weather will continue into next week. An area of low pressure will move up the east coast and will stall in the Gulf of Maine. This will bring daily chances for showers through the middle part of next week. Highs will also remain in the 50s & low 60s. Rainfall totals through the weekend and into next week will average from 1-2″+.

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms ending shortly after sunset and scattered showers continue overnight. Lows will be in the 40s with a NE breeze 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s with the chance for showers along the coast. Breezy NE winds gusting to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Showers possible farther inland. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Chance for showers continues. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers continues. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

THURSDAY: Another day with another chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.