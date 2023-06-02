Showers and storms this afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Warm and humid today, but relief is on the way with the passage of a front. A backdoor cold front will be crossing the state from north to south today. We will start off with partly cloudy skies and then clouds will increase as the front approaches. As it passes, it will conjure up some showers and thunderstorms. Precipitation will start out as just rain showers across northern Maine this morning. Showers will likely turn into thunderstorms as they travel further south. The heating of the day will help destabilize the atmosphere through the Bangor region, DownEast, and southern Maine. The good news is, it is not likely thunderstorms will turn severe, but could be strong enough to produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs this afternoon occur before the passage of the front with temperatures reaching the lower 70′s north, where the front will pass first, to upper 70′s and low 80′s Downeast.

As the front clears the coastline tonight, cooler air will funnel in behind. We could see records lowest high temperatures Saturday with highs only making it into the 50′s Saturday afternoon. A weak low-pressure system will form in the Gulf of Maine Saturday, but with current model data it looks like this will be less impactful than originally thought. Expect mostly cloudy skies to decrease Saturday becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Another upper-level low pressure system will dive in from the north Monday night into Tuesday creating a more unsettled weather pattern for next week with the chance for showers almost everyday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers and thunderstorms, could produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs reach the 70′s and 80′s. Winds NNE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms end, lows drop into the 40′s. Winds NNE 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of showers along the coast. Breezy NE winds gusting to 35 mph. Highs reach the 50′s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy chance of showers closer to the coast. Highs reach the 60′s north to upper 50′s Downeast.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Chance for showers continues. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers continues. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

