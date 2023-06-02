Pine Tree Camp telethon aids summer fundraising goal

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 1, 2023
MANCHESTER, Maine (WABI) - Mainers celebrated all things Pine Tree Camp Thursday while raising money for their summer schedule.

We at TV-5 presented the annual Pine Tree Camp telethon, hosted by The Woodshed, the home of the Maine Cabin Masters.

Pine Tree Camp, located in Rome, offers a way for people of all ages with disabilities to enjoy the Maine outdoors.

Your donations supported their tuition assistance initiative - where no camper is turned away based on their ability to pay.

Campers say your support enables lifelong memories.

“My favorite part of the first two years was getting in the water,” Pine Tree Campologist Olivia Hassell said. “Overcoming my fear and getting comfortable in the water.”

“Scotty’s been going since 2013, and it’s just been incredible, " Scotty’s mom, and Co-author of “A Dog and his Boy” Lisa Wentzell said. “He loves it. He’s social, he loves to be around all the other kids, he loves all the activities they offer, and he just has a blast when he’s there.”

“Camp is the most magical place on Earth. Some people think you have to leave Maine to find the most magical place on Earth, but you don’t. You just have to go Rome, Maine, and find it.”

“Pine Tree Camp rocks!” Hassell said.

The first Pine Tree Campers are scheduled to arrive on June 27.

Donations will be accepted through June.

You can continue to support at pinetreesociety.org or on Venmo @pinetreecamp.

