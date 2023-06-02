Non-profit organization gets a helping hand from some local businesses

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Sarah’s House of Maine has been a beacon of comfort for Maine families battling cancer since 2014.

“Cancer has touched so many families in Maine and all across everywhere. And, a lot of our guests have actually said that had we not been here for them, they might not even seek treatment because of the cost and the financial hardship, and just the physical hardship of traveling like that when you’re receiving treatments. So, it’s important for us to be here to provide that support for them,” said Executive Director Heather Massey.

Last year, the building was in need of repairs.

“This is just kind of like a huge house, right? So, things go, and we needed to have the roof replaced because we were having some leaks and the deck on the left side of the building was kind of deteriorating,” said Massey.

That’s when some Maine companies came to the rescue.

Following an evaluation from Curtis Construction, Ware-Butler provided $6,000 in materials, and its metal shop was able to donate another $6,000.

“We understand the importance of Sarah’s House and what they stand for and what it means for, you know, taking care of those people who might not have the resources to get treatment that they need. And, you know, Ware-Butler is a Maine business, and we employ hundreds of Mainers across the state. And, we understand the importance of supporting other Maine businesses and Maine people, and we really pride ourselves in doing that,” said Emily Hodgdon, marketing coordinator for Ware-Butler Building Supply.

Contributions also came from HUTTIG and TimberTech.

Curtis Construction also donated hours of labor to help bring it to life.

“The porch looks beautiful, and it’s actually more handicapped accessible. Now they’ve built a ramp so that people in wheelchairs can get up there,” said Massey.

“It’s amazing to have that support is the total reason why we exist for our community support, so it’s always great to have companies and individuals donating their time and materials or funds. It’s how we keep going and support the people that we do,” Massey added.

