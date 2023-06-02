New York woman accused of Winthrop murder pleads guilty to lesser charge

gavel
gavel(Pixabay via MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A New York woman previously charged with felony murder in the shooting death of a man in Winthrop was sentenced to just over four months behind bars after pleading guilty to lesser charges. That according to the Kennebec Journal.

The paper reports Skylee Negron was sentenced Thursday to 134 days in prison.

Negron admitted to hindering apprehension in connection with the October 2020 shooting death of 30-year-old Joshua Martin of New York.

The KJ reports a theft charge against Negron was also dropped

Last year, felony murder and two other charges were dropped against another woman, Kiera Francis, in connection with the case.

Prosecutors told the paper they’ve learned new details that changed their initial theory of the case.

The newspaper reports as of right now, no one is charged in connection with Martin’s death.

