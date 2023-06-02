Marvin Tarbox Fallen Brothers Ride honors fellow rider Saturday

Marvin Tarbox Fallen Brothers Ride
Marvin Tarbox Fallen Brothers Ride(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Twelve years after Marvin Tarbox was killed in a tragic go-cart accident at a parade, an event to honor his memory continues on.

The Widows Sons Masonic Riders Association will continue their commitment on Saturday, to honor their fellow rider.

The Marvin Tarbox Fallen Brothers Ride will start at the Masonic Lodge in Belfast.

Money raised goes toward a scholarship given to the Northern Maine Community College Foundation.

Registration is the day off the event: it starts at 8 a.m., $20 per bike.

Kickstands go up at 10.

There will also be a Blessing of the Bikes.

