Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Legislation that supporters say would modernize and strengthen Maine’s bottle bill is one step closer to becoming law.
For the last 45 years, Maine has used a deposit system to incentivize consumers to return their beverage containers.
A bill, LD 1909, to update that program passed unanimously out of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee Thursday.
The bipartisan bill would streamline the sorting process for redemption centers. It would also create a new cooperative to handle collections, among other improvements.
The bill how heads for votes in the full House and Senate.
