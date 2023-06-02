Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Legislation that supporters say would modernize and strengthen Maine’s bottle bill is one step closer to becoming law.

For the last 45 years, Maine has used a deposit system to incentivize consumers to return their beverage containers.

A bill, LD 1909, to update that program passed unanimously out of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee Thursday.

The bipartisan bill would streamline the sorting process for redemption centers. It would also create a new cooperative to handle collections, among other improvements.

The bill how heads for votes in the full House and Senate.

