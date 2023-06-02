Maine Maritime Academy hires Ashley Keenan as first head women’s wrestling coach

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Ashley Keenan is the first head women’s wrestling coach in the history of the new Maine Maritime Academy program.

She’s had assistant coaching stops at Elmira College in New York and Colorado Mesa University.

She competed on Mesa’s inaugural team in 2018-19, and her stop in Elmira was a part of a staff to start that team.

Keenan said starting her head coaching career with a brand-new program in Castine is a great fit.

“Ever since I graduated high school and wanted to be a coach, I made it my goal to be a head coach of a new program. I think being a part of a new program is more appealing to me than coming into an already-established one,” said Keenan.

The Mariners’ program is the first collegiate women’s wrestling team in Maine.

The team will compete as a club sport in the upcoming season before going to NCAA Division III competition in the 2024-25 academic year.

Keenan will officially join MMA in Castine on Monday, July 10 to start building a “foundation, culture, and family” atmosphere.

