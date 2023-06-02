Maine Maritime Academy hires Ashley Keenan as first head women’s wrestling coach

She's had assistant coaching stops at Elmira College in New York and Colorado Mesa University
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Ashley Keenan is the first head women’s wrestling coach in the history of the new Maine Maritime Academy program.

She competed on Mesa’s inaugural team in 2018-19, and her stop in Elmira was a part of a staff to start that team.

Keenan said starting her head coaching career with a brand-new program in Castine is a great fit.

“Ever since I graduated high school and wanted to be a coach, I made it my goal to be a head coach of a new program. I think being a part of a new program is more appealing to me than coming into an already-established one,” said Keenan.

The Mariners’ program is the first collegiate women’s wrestling team in Maine.

The team will compete as a club sport in the upcoming season before going to NCAA Division III competition in the 2024-25 academic year.

Keenan will officially join MMA in Castine on Monday, July 10 to start building a “foundation, culture, and family” atmosphere.

