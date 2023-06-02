Maine Credit Union League’s 4th annual ending hunger challenge

Maine (WMTW) - Maine Credit Unions will be fighting to end hunger throughout the month of June.

The 4th Annual Ending Hunger Challenge aims to raise $100,000 in 30 days.

Proceeds support Good Shepherd Food Bank, local food pantries and meal sites.

The Maine Credit Union League hopes this will motivate others to help fight food insecurity.

“The demand is still up. A lot of that pandemic-era funding has also expired. So, you know, Mainers need help, and so we wanted to keep this challenge going, not only to raise money but also awareness that hunger exists in Maine, and we need to do our part to help feed our neighbors in need,” said Jen Burke of the Maine Credit Union League.

Since 1990 Maine Credit Unions have raised over $12 million for the campaign, including over $1 million in food and cash last year.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so online or by stopping into a participating credit union branch.

