Machias pitcher Jaida Case notches 500th career strikeout

The Bulldogs wrapped up a 10-3 season, good for fifth place in Class D North
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Machias senior softball pitcher Jaida Case recently hit a career milestone with the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs wrapped up a 10-3 season, good for fifth place in Class D North
The Bulldogs wrapped up a 10-3 season, good for fifth place in Class D North(WABI)

Case recorded her 500th career strikeout on Memorial Day in a 1-0 eight-inning win over Calais.

She’s grown up around softball, playing on school, summer, and travel teams.

Case said lots of practice and friendships helped her become the pitcher she is now.

“I like to mix up my pitches a lot in different spots. I try to throw some spins when they’re not expecting it. I started playing when I was young. I developed a love for the game and created a lot of friendships. Ever since I was little, I’ve played Little League with some of (my high school teammates) since I was in tee ball,” said Case.

The Bulldogs wrapped up a 10-3 season, good for fifth place in Class D North.

Case plans to play softball at Southern Maine Community College.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Shayne takes what he learns on the ice to the other side in lacrosse
Hampden Academy’s Matt Shayne goes from hockey goal scorer to lacrosse goalie
The University of Maine baseball team will be taking on the University of Miami Friday night in...
Maine baseball taking on Miami in NCAA Tournament
Head coach Pete, assistant coach Fred, senior Ben
Central baseball features three Speed family members
Central baseball features three Speed family members