Machias pitcher Jaida Case notches 500th career strikeout

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Machias senior softball pitcher Jaida Case recently hit a career milestone with the Bulldogs.

Case recorded her 500th career strikeout on Memorial Day in a 1-0 eight-inning win over Calais.

She’s grown up around softball, playing on school, summer, and travel teams.

Case said lots of practice and friendships helped her become the pitcher she is now.

“I like to mix up my pitches a lot in different spots. I try to throw some spins when they’re not expecting it. I started playing when I was young. I developed a love for the game and created a lot of friendships. Ever since I was little, I’ve played Little League with some of (my high school teammates) since I was in tee ball,” said Case.

The Bulldogs wrapped up a 10-3 season, good for fifth place in Class D North.

Case plans to play softball at Southern Maine Community College.

