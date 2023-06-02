‘Living Water’ sculpture installed at Bangor Waterfront

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ceremony took place on the Bangor waterfront on Friday for the installation of a new sculpture.

Living Water is the new piece of art the Bangor City Council approved to be along the Penobscot River.

The six-foot Wabanaki style canoe was created by Mi’kmaq artist Steven Hooke.

He was accompanied by his family and friends during the big reveal.

”I’m incredibly excited to have the canoe up and mounted and to officially unveil it. It means a ton to me to be able to have an art sculpture connected to my ancestry that’s decorating the shores of this river. It was pretty incredible to have my family here, to see my grandmother in the crowd. As you know, growing up I watched her native art, and it definitely influenced me in the making of this project,” said Steven Hooke, artist.

The contractor responsible donated ten thousand dollars to the city to transform the structure into a sculpture.

The Bangor City Council approved the work saying they’re honored to add more history of the region to one of the city’s most beautiful destinations.

