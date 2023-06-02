Greenville gets ready for Moose Mainea

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Greenville area is getting ready for Moose Mainea.

On Saturday, you can take in the beauty of Moosehead Lake by participating in the Moose Mainea 5 or 10K run or walk and kids race.

The kids fun run starts at 8 a.m.

The 5K race and walk starts at nine.

It’s $12 for kids ages 12 and under to register.

$25 dollars for adults.

All proceeds will benefit Destination Moosehead Lake.

They’ll use some of the funds raised to help out the local community.

”The Greenville Police Department has been collecting bikes for their bike safety rodeo that they’ll be holding for pre-k through fifth graders here at our school. They’re going to be providing them with bikes but also providing them with helmets, so some proceeds from our race will be going to the police department to help them purchase helmets for the children and go to Greenville Consolidated School,” said Allison Arbo, Destination Moosehead Lake executive director.

More info can be found at DestinationMooseheadLake.com.

