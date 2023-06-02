Downeast Horizons hosting a craft fair

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Downeast Horizons is hosting a craft fair to benefit their Brewer adult evening program.

The craft fair is Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Downeast Horizons in Brewer.

Along with the craft fair there will also be a 50-50 raffle, bake sale and a silent auction.

The money goes towards taking the members to activities they may not normally be able to go to, like a concert or a Sea Dogs game.

