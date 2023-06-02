Community Connector resumes weekend service

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor bus services is resuming Saturday service starting June 3.

To celebrate, you can ride for free on Saturday, June 3.

The city of Bangor canceled Saturday service last summer due to an ongoing driver shortage, but says they now have the workforce to support its return.

The Community Connector serves Bangor, Brewer, Orono, Old Town, Veazie and Hampden.

The updated schedule is posted on bangormaine.gov, at the transit center and municipal offices.

