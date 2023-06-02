Bill to create mandatory family leave program in Maine faces Senate, House

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A plan to create a mandatory paid family and medical leave program in Maine has passed out of a legislative committee.

Thursday’s 8-5 vote was on straight party-lines.

The bill was revised to address concerns raised during a public hearing last week.

Under the amended language, the bill would impose a payroll tax of between 0.7% to 1% of wages, split evenly between employer and employee.

Many businesses have warned a mandate could be costly.

Gov. Janet Mills has yet to offer her support for the proposal.

With few Republicans likely to support the bill, a veto by Mills could doom the plan.

The program would replace up to 90% of wages for a maximum of 12 weeks of leave for reasons that include caring for a new baby or a family member with a medical condition.

The Department of Labor estimates the start-up cost to be $12 million.

The bill now faces votes in the Senate and House.

