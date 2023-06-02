Belfast man arrested on sexual assault charge

Belfast police arrested Macdonald on one count of sexual assault
Belfast police arrested Macdonald on one count of sexual assault(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Belfast police department responded to a report of sexual assault early June 2.

Brian M. Macdonald was arrested and is being charged with one count of gross sexual assault.

Macdonald is being held at Waldo county jail and his arraignment has been scheduled for Monday, June 5.

According to the police department, Macdonald’s last known residence was in Davenport, Florida.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Downeast Horizons is hosting a craft fair
Downeast Horizons hosting a craft fair
Moosehead Lake
Greenville gets ready for Moose Mainea
'Living Water' sculpture on the Bangor Water Front
‘Living Water’ sculpture installed at Bangor Waterfront
Much Cooler Weekend