Belfast man arrested on sexual assault charge

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Belfast police department responded to a report of sexual assault early June 2.

Brian M. Macdonald was arrested and is being charged with one count of gross sexual assault.

Macdonald is being held at Waldo county jail and his arraignment has been scheduled for Monday, June 5.

According to the police department, Macdonald’s last known residence was in Davenport, Florida.

