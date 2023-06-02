Bangor man sentenced to 5 years for drug crimes

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man will spend five years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Court records say 25-year-old Oliver Terilli and two co-conspirators sold about 1,000 grams of meth to an undercover officer with the DEA in 2021.

Terilli pleaded guilty last September.

The co-conspirators have also pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

