Bangor man sentenced to 5 years for drug crimes
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man will spend five years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.
Court records say 25-year-old Oliver Terilli and two co-conspirators sold about 1,000 grams of meth to an undercover officer with the DEA in 2021.
Terilli pleaded guilty last September.
The co-conspirators have also pleaded guilty and await sentencing.
