Bangor man sentenced to 5 years for drug crimes

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man will spend five years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Court records say 25-year-old Oliver Terilli and two co-conspirators sold about 1,000 grams of meth to an undercover officer with the DEA in 2021.

Terilli pleaded guilty last September.

The co-conspirators have also pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Maine State House
Bill to create mandatory family leave program in Maine faces Senate, House
gavel
New York woman accused of Winthrop murder pleads guilty to lesser charge
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was making...
New York man accused of killing West Gardiner man found not guilty