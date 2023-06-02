5th Annual Standby to Fly to benefit Travis Mills Foundation

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - This weekend, the Trident Armory Standby to Fly Benefit Match will take place at the Hampden Rifle and Pistol Club.

This is the 5th annual competition.

This year, it will benefit the Travis Mills Foundation.

In the past four years, the event has raised more than $150,000 for organizations that help Maine Veterans.

This year, they’re hoping to raise over $100,000.

Two-hundred competitors from all over the country are set to compete this weekend.

While registration to compete is closed, this is a spectator sport.

People are encouraged to come out to watch.

“This is an event we’ve really posted around people that want to support Maine veterans. For people that have served us, protected our country protected our freedoms. And this is an opportunity to build to get back to them again. Bring friends, bring family bring anybody that is interested in this to help support Maine veterans and the Travis Mills Foundation,” said Zac Greenier, president and founder of the Standby to Fly Initiative.

In addition to the competition, there will be silent auctions as well as food vendors.

