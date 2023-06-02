11 people displaced after early morning fire in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Eleven people are without a home after fire tore through an apartment building in Portland early Friday morning.

The fire broke out on Bramhall Street just before five.

Crews arrived to find fire coming from multiple top floor windows.

The fire was knocked down pretty quickly.

No one was hurt, but two people who lived there did have to be evaluated.

The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.

The cause has been determined to be accidental.

