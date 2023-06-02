11 people displaced after early morning fire in Portland

The fire broke out on Bramhall Street in Portland just before 5 a.m. Friday.
The fire broke out on Bramhall Street in Portland just before 5 a.m. Friday.(Portland Fire Department)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Eleven people are without a home after fire tore through an apartment building in Portland early Friday morning.

The fire broke out on Bramhall Street just before five.

Crews arrived to find fire coming from multiple top floor windows.

The fire was knocked down pretty quickly.

No one was hurt, but two people who lived there did have to be evaluated.

The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.

The cause has been determined to be accidental.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Free Movie at Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Free Movie Night at Maine Savings Amphitheater postponed
New Maine license plate
Mainers can’t get enough of retro flag, which will now appear on license plates
Marvin Tarbox Fallen Brothers Ride
Marvin Tarbox Fallen Brothers Ride honors fellow rider Saturday
The Community Connector serves Bangor, Brewer, Orono, Old Town, Veazie and Hampden.
Community Connector resumes weekend service