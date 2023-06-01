TV5 crew checks out premiere of Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’

Doug E. Graves
Doug E. Graves(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WABI TV5′s Kaddie Sharpe, Emilie Hillman and Sierra Whaley took on a premiere of Stephen King’s upcoming movie ‘The Boogeyman’ hosted by WKIT.

At this invite-only event, spectators were able to participate in a raffle of many awesome prizes including books signed by Stephen King himself.

There was also a photo booth where participants met Doug E. Graves and took a few spooky photos.

The theater opened at 7 p.m. and many had popcorn bags filled with sweet treats like M&M’s.

Check out the full video to get some reactions and if you’re interested in checking out the movie, The Boogeyman will hit all theaters on Friday, June 2, 2023.

