TV5 crew checks out premiere of Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WABI TV5′s Kaddie Sharpe, Emilie Hillman and Sierra Whaley took on a premiere of Stephen King’s upcoming movie ‘The Boogeyman’ hosted by WKIT.

At this invite-only event, spectators were able to participate in a raffle of many awesome prizes including books signed by Stephen King himself.

There was also a photo booth where participants met Doug E. Graves and took a few spooky photos.

The theater opened at 7 p.m. and many had popcorn bags filled with sweet treats like M&M’s.

Check out the full video to get some reactions and if you’re interested in checking out the movie, The Boogeyman will hit all theaters on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.