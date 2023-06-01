Texas-based non-profit presents honor chair to Gross family

"Saving a Hero's Place" presented their handmade tribute
"Saving a Hero's Place" presented their handmade tribute(WABI)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Texas-based non-profit organization “Saving a Hero’s Place” presented their handmade tribute to remember fallen Deputy Luke Gross of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

The organization builds and decorates honor chairs as a way to commemorate fallen first responders by always saving a metaphorical and physical place for them.

Decorated with personal quotes, department information, and titles including husband, father, and friend, the goal is to keep the legacy of Deputy Gross alive.

Saving a Hero’s Place has made chairs in 27 states around the country, with Deputy Gross’ chair being the 256th made by them.

For Saving a Hero’s Place Executive Director Tommy Capell, the connections made through the organization signify a greater community.

“As a police officer myself, we’re definitely a close family all across the country, no matter where you’re at. So we just wanna do something to honor fellow law enforcement when they lose their life in the line of duty,” says Capell. “You know, we hate the reason we met them but we’re definitely honored to know them and to call them our friends and family now.”

The Sheriff’s Office says the chair will have a permanent place in the patrol room.

For more information, visit Saving a Hero’s Place’s website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Bangor program provides safe haven for adults with mental illness
Bangor program provides safe haven for adults with mental illness
Brewer Riverwalk
Brewer gets ready for third annual Riverwalk Festival
Accident on Main and Union Streets
Pedestrian struck by car in Bangor
Take 2 Pizza
Hollywood Casino adds pizza to food options