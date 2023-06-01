Texas-based non-profit presents honor chair to Gross family

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Texas-based non-profit organization “Saving a Hero’s Place” presented their handmade tribute to remember fallen Deputy Luke Gross of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

The organization builds and decorates honor chairs as a way to commemorate fallen first responders by always saving a metaphorical and physical place for them.

Decorated with personal quotes, department information, and titles including husband, father, and friend, the goal is to keep the legacy of Deputy Gross alive.

Saving a Hero’s Place has made chairs in 27 states around the country, with Deputy Gross’ chair being the 256th made by them.

For Saving a Hero’s Place Executive Director Tommy Capell, the connections made through the organization signify a greater community.

“As a police officer myself, we’re definitely a close family all across the country, no matter where you’re at. So we just wanna do something to honor fellow law enforcement when they lose their life in the line of duty,” says Capell. “You know, we hate the reason we met them but we’re definitely honored to know them and to call them our friends and family now.”

The Sheriff’s Office says the chair will have a permanent place in the patrol room.

For more information, visit Saving a Hero’s Place’s website.

