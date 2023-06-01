Stephen King fans enjoy special “Boogeyman” movie premiere

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Stephen King fans were in for a special treat Wednesday night at Bangor Mall Cinemas with a special premiere screening of The Boogeyman.

King’s radio station, WKIT, presented the showing two days before the public opening.

A select group of fans won free tickets calling into the radio shows.

The movie is based on King’s 1973 short story, where a man recounts to his psychiatrist that a strange being known as “The Boogeyman” is behind the murders of his children.

50 years later, the boogeyman still leaves a mark on the audience.

“My wife read the short story when it came out, and she said it’s the only story that she’s only read once,” WKIT Rock & Roll Morning Show co-host Mark Young said. “It scared her that much. And to this day, she can’t leave a closet door open at night.”

“It’s about giving back to the audience,” co-host Don Cookson said. “It’s a great opportunity for those out in the community to join us. We know that Mr. King certainly appreciates all the support the radio station has had over the course of time. It’s a great event!”

Sierra and Kaddie will have more from Wednesday night’s event, including audience reactions, later this week.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.