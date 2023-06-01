Showers & Storms Friday. BIG Cool-Down This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A hot & sticky one today as some record highs were broken. There is the chance of more records being broken overnight as record warmest lows will be possible as temperatures are only expected to drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. A few pop-up showers & storms have developed this afternoon. All of these will fizzle out after sunset.

A backdoor cold front will move across the region Friday afternoon. This will bring the chance of showers & some thunderstorms that could be strong enough to produce small hail & gusty winds. Friday will start off with sunshine before the clouds move in ahead of the front. It will be humid once again as dew points reach the upper 50s & low 60s. The humidity will break once the cold front passes. Highs will range from the upper 60s and low 70s north (where front moves through first) to the upper 70s and low 80s south & west.

A dramatic change in the weather pattern is expected for the weekend. Highs are expected to MUCH cooler than what we have been dealing with as most locations will hit highs in the 50s. There will be the potential for record coolest highs.

An upper-level low will help to spin in cooler air and the potential for showers all weekend. Saturday will be the drier of the two weekend days. The best chance for any showers will be along the coast. Breezy winds Saturday out of the northeast gusting up to 35 mph.

By Sunday, the same upper-level energy will bring the chance for more showers. The farther inland you go, the better chance there will be of having drier conditions with slightly more sunshine. It will still be cool with highs in the 50s.

Cooler and unsettled weather will continue into next week. An area of low pressure will move up the east coast and will stall in the Gulf of Maine. This will bring daily chances for showers through the middle part of next week. Highs will also remain in the 50s & low 60s. Rainfall totals through the weekend and into next week will average from 1-2″+.

TONIGHT: Pop-up showers ending. The rest of the night will have mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. WNW winds 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine in the morning, more clouds in the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Showers & storms will be possible along the front, some could produce gusty winds & small hail. Highs in the 70s and 80s. NNE wind 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s with the chance for showers along the coast. Breezy NE winds gusting to 35 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Showers possible, especially along the coast. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Chance for showers continues. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers continues. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

