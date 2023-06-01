One man dead and a woman life-flighted with serious injuries following car crash

A man died and a woman was seriously injured following a crash in Cushing.
A man died and a woman was seriously injured following a crash in Cushing.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSHING, Maine (WABI) - A man died and a woman was seriously injured following a crash in Cushing.

Pen Bay Pilot reports it happened just before 5:15p.m. Wednesday evening on Spear Mill Road.

According to the newspaper, a vehicle driven by 29-year old Dalton Cross of South Thomaston went off road and struck a tree.

Cross died at the scene. His passenger, 19-year old Tailynne Fogg of Rockland, was ejected from the vehicle.

She was taken by Life Flight helicopter to a local trauma center.

The crash is currently being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Stephen King's "The Boogeyman" premiere night
Stephen King fans enjoy special “Boogeyman” movie premiere
Sixth & seventh graders explore natural resource industries at Green Jobs Fair
Sixth & seventh graders explore natural resource industries at Green Jobs Fair
Ellsworth gets memorial for fallen officer
Ellsworth gets memorial for fallen officer
William Moholland
Farmington man arrested after Circle K robbery