One man dead and a woman life-flighted with serious injuries following car crash
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUSHING, Maine (WABI) - A man died and a woman was seriously injured following a crash in Cushing.
Pen Bay Pilot reports it happened just before 5:15p.m. Wednesday evening on Spear Mill Road.
According to the newspaper, a vehicle driven by 29-year old Dalton Cross of South Thomaston went off road and struck a tree.
Cross died at the scene. His passenger, 19-year old Tailynne Fogg of Rockland, was ejected from the vehicle.
She was taken by Life Flight helicopter to a local trauma center.
The crash is currently being investigated.
