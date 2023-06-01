One man dead and a woman life-flighted with serious injuries following car crash

CUSHING, Maine (WABI) - A man died and a woman was seriously injured following a crash in Cushing.

Pen Bay Pilot reports it happened just before 5:15p.m. Wednesday evening on Spear Mill Road.

According to the newspaper, a vehicle driven by 29-year old Dalton Cross of South Thomaston went off road and struck a tree.

Cross died at the scene. His passenger, 19-year old Tailynne Fogg of Rockland, was ejected from the vehicle.

She was taken by Life Flight helicopter to a local trauma center.

The crash is currently being investigated.

