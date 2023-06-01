New York man accused of killing West Gardiner man found not guilty

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A New York man was found not guilty Thursday in the shooting death of a West Gardiner man.

Jashawn Lipscombe, 23, was found not guilty by an Augusta judge for the shooting death of Joseph Tracy of West Gardiner.

According to the Kennebec Journal, the judge stated that prosecutors failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Lipscombe was guilty.

All of the evidence prosecution provided was circumstantial, but they argued that it was a common sense conclusion that Lipscombe committed the crime.

The defense emphasized that there was no physical evidence placing Lipscombe at the scene of the crime.

Joseph Tracy was shot at the Home Place Inn in Waterville back in June of 2020.

The trial lasted 3 days and wrapped up last Wednesday.

