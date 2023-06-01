Maine police seek vehicle after serious hit-and-run

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (WMTW) - Police are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run with a motorcycle in the town of Stockton Springs.

Maine State Police says the crash happened at the intersection of Route 1 and Harris Road on May 28. The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were both taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with what police called serious injuries.

Police say they are looking for an older model white GMC or Chevrolet 4-door pickup truck with black rims and a small white sticker on the back window. Police say the truck will have damage to the front end as a result of the crash.

Police believe the truck is in the Stockton Springs area. Anyone with information should call the Augusta Regional Communications Center at 207-624-7076 and ask for Trooper Gerald Lowe or email him at Gerald.F.Lowe@Maine.gov.

