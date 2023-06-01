Maine baseball taking on Miami in NCAA Tournament

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine baseball team will be taking on the University of Miami Friday night in Florida.

Maine baseball won its first America East Championship since 2011 by defeating Binghamton, 6-1, over the weekend.

The title game win earned them an NCAA Tournament bid.

The Black Bears say Orono Brewing Company, located at 61 Margin Street in Orono, will serve as the official Maine Baseball Watch Party location.

It will also be streaming on ESPN+ at 7 p.m.

