Maine baseball taking on Miami in NCAA Tournament

The University of Maine baseball team will be taking on the University of Miami Friday night in...
The University of Maine baseball team will be taking on the University of Miami Friday night in Florida.(Miami Hurricanes)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine baseball team will be taking on the University of Miami Friday night in Florida.

Maine baseball won its first America East Championship since 2011 by defeating Binghamton, 6-1, over the weekend.

The title game win earned them an NCAA Tournament bid.

The Black Bears say Orono Brewing Company, located at 61 Margin Street in Orono, will serve as the official Maine Baseball Watch Party location.

It will also be streaming on ESPN+ at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Head coach Pete, assistant coach Fred, senior Ben
Central baseball features three Speed family members
Central baseball features three Speed family members
The Black Bears start Coral Gables, Fla. regional play on Friday at 7 p.m. against No. 9 Miami
Maine baseball preparing for NCAA Tournament after winning America East Championship
The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics face off in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.
White’s putback as time expires lifts Celtics past Heat, forces Game 7 in East finals