It’s Gonna Be A Scorcha, Bub!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will provide us with another sunny day today. A west/southwest flow into the region will continue to usher very warm air into the region with temperatures expected to be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Highs today will top off in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, and upper 70s to low 80s along the coast. You’ll notice a bit more humidity too as dew points are expected to climb to the mid-50s to low 60s during the afternoon. A cold front approaching from the north will combine with the heat and a bit of humidity and could trigger a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening otherwise expect a dry day. A few isolated showers will be possible tonight especially across the north otherwise expect a partly cloudy and mild night tonight with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

A cold front will push southward across the state Friday. This will bring us some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms from later Friday morning through the evening hours. Heavy downpours will be possible in any showers or thunderstorms. It will still be plenty warm Friday, especially south of Greenville and Millinocket, but cooler than today. Highs will reach the upper 60s to mid-70s north and upper 70s to mid-80s elsewhere. It’ll be muggy too with dewpoints in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Much cooler air will move in for the weekend. Upper level energy is forecast move over the region providing us with some clouds and the chance for some showers both Saturday and Sunday. It looks like the best chance for showers on both days will be over coastal and Downeast locales with mainly dry weather expected elsewhere. That being said, at this point... any showers we see look to be light and don’t look like they will amount to much. The big news heading into the weekend will be the cooler temperatures. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will only reach the 50s to near 60°. It looks like we’re in for a stretch of cool, unsettled weather as we head into next week.

Today: Mostly sunny. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast, upper 80s to low 90s inland. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Lows between 57°-65°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly late morning through the afternoon and evening. Warm and muggy. Highs between 74°-84°, coolest north. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, brightest north. Scattered showers possible mainly along the coast and Downeast. Much cooler with highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, brightest north. Scattered showers possible mainly along the coast and Downeast. Cool with highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

