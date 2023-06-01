Hollywood Casino adds pizza to food options

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s new pizza in town!

But, not where you’d expect it.

Take 2 Pizza is located inside Hollywood Casino in Bangor.

This is now the second dining option in the casino, but the hope is it will be a place where everyone can grab some pizza.

With fast turn around and a central location, they’re hoping to serve folks before area concerts as well as other downtown visitors.

They’re pulling out all the stops, offering baked pizzas in minutes, kiosk ordering service, and even a special layer in the box to help keep pizza crisp.

Hollywood Casino Executive Chef, Matthew Laman said, “We discovered this turbo shaft fire technology. We wanted a quick fire pizza concept, something that we can get people in and out and give them a high quality, high end pizza product. You know, frankly, our objective is to be the best pizza in town. It’s tasty. It’s crispy. It’s a nice thin crust. We’ll put it in here. We’ll cook it. We set a timer, and it’s all good to go.”

Take 2 Pizza is open Thursday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.