Car vs. pedestrian crash in Bangor causing traffic delays, detours

Accident on Main and Union Streets
Accident on Main and Union Streets(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A car vs. pedestrian crash on Main Street and Union Street in Bangor has caused traffic delays and detours, according to the Bangor Fire Department.

Bangor Fire says the call came in around 12:20 p.m.

They say a vehicle hit a male pedestrian and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Bangor Fire says the driver was uninjured but the car was damaged.

We have crew on on scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

