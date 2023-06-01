Car vs. pedestrian crash in Bangor causing traffic delays, detours

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A car vs. pedestrian crash on Main Street and Union Street in Bangor has caused traffic delays and detours, according to the Bangor Fire Department.

Bangor Fire says the call came in around 12:20 p.m.

They say a vehicle hit a male pedestrian and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Bangor Fire says the driver was uninjured but the car was damaged.

We have crew on on scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

A car/pedestrian crash at Main and Union Streets will have traffic delays and detours while the @BANGORPOLICE investigates. All fire units have cleared after transporting one #HeyBangor — Bangor Fire Dept. (@BangorFireDept) June 1, 2023

