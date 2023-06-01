Brewer gets ready for third annual Riverwalk Festival

By Grace Bradley
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Riverwalk Festival is back this weekend for its third year.

The festival will run all day Saturday with something for everyone. Participate in the fun run, shop at the craft fair or food trucks, enjoy the live music, theater performances, and art as well as a slew of children’s activities fit for the whole family.

And what better way to close out the festival than a firework display?

Admission is free and there will be activities throughout the Riverwalk and Downtown Brewer to peruse.

Note that the downtown portion of Center Street, from Penobscot Street to North Main Street, will be closed. You can park for free at the Joseph Ferris Community Center and take the free shuttle that will be available, as public parking near the event will be limited.

At the core of the event is bringing all community members together, through local business partnerships and beautiful, accessible spaces.

“It’s really great for the community to see everybody working together and we just couldn’t make it possible without Brewer businesses. And I think it’s really great for people to know that there’s a nice area that they can come and get outside and get some fresh air,” explains Renee Doble, Brewer’s Deputy Director of Economic Development. “When the people come down, then that helps the economy. You know, when we’ve got a lot of people here then they stop and shop and go to restaurants. It’s all good for the economy and good for people.”

For more information about the Riverwalk Festival, including schedule and updates, please visit the Brewer Riverwalk Festival’s Facebook page.

